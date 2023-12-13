 
menu
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on 'Anyone But You' set

Sydney Sweeney reveals a spider bit her during the shoot of 'Anyone But You'

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on Anyone But You set
Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on 'Anyone But You' set

In the Anyone But You trailer, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell encountered a large spider, which made them jumpy. But a twist came when the actress recently revealed a spider actually bitten her on the set.

Amid the film's promotions on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Euphoria star shared a huntsman's spider, which featured in the teaser bit her in real.

"That was a real spider. It bit me. It was a huntsman," the 26-year-old added.

She continued, "While we were filming that scene, it bit me. It hurt so bad, I had horrible, horrible marks on my hand," she shared. "I had to take meds and everything. Because anything can kill you in Australia."

In other news, Glen swooned over his costar Sydney, saying, "A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," he told ET.

He continued, "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh."

Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'hot and cold boyfriend' before William
Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'hot and cold boyfriend' before William
'Disrespectful' Prince Harry will be 'huge danger' if he wins security battle
'Disrespectful' Prince Harry will be 'huge danger' if he wins security battle
'Strong' Kate Middleton to 'punish' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'classy' way
'Strong' Kate Middleton to 'punish' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'classy' way
Jennifer Aniston gets honest about 'The Morning Show' steamy scene
Jennifer Aniston gets honest about 'The Morning Show' steamy scene
Prince Harry told to look for 'integrity': 'Who is he not suing right now?'
Prince Harry told to look for 'integrity': 'Who is he not suing right now?'
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'
Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson relationship: 'More than a fling'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'moaned' until Waleses get bad name
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'moaned' until Waleses get bad name
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon join hands with Chris Hemsworth for a new project
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon join hands with Chris Hemsworth for a new project
Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?
Bianca Censori longs for kids with Kanye West?
David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's' release
David Beckham becomes a new fashion icon after ‘Beckham's' release
Jennifer Anniston reveals unseen texts with Matthew Perry on morning after death
Jennifer Anniston reveals unseen texts with Matthew Perry on morning after death
Stephen Colbert breaks silence after suffering ‘painful nights'
Stephen Colbert breaks silence after suffering ‘painful nights'