Sydney Sweeney shares haunting incident on 'Anyone But You' set

Sydney Sweeney reveals a spider bit her during the shoot of 'Anyone But You'

In the Anyone But You trailer, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell encountered a large spider, which made them jumpy. But a twist came when the actress recently revealed a spider actually bitten her on the set.



Amid the film's promotions on Live with Kelly and Mark, the Euphoria star shared a huntsman's spider, which featured in the teaser bit her in real.

"That was a real spider. It bit me. It was a huntsman," the 26-year-old added.

She continued, "While we were filming that scene, it bit me. It hurt so bad, I had horrible, horrible marks on my hand," she shared. "I had to take meds and everything. Because anything can kill you in Australia."

In other news, Glen swooned over his costar Sydney, saying, "A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," he told ET.

He continued, "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh."