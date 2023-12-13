George Clooney recently spoke on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's casting as his parents in the movie

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's 11' prequel?

George Clooney recently broke silence on reports of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing his parents in Ocean's 11 prequel.

When PEOPLE asked him about the rumors of the Barbie couple reuniting for his crime-thriller film, the 62-year-old actor said: “'Yeah! Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that.”

“Ryan Gosling is my father. Now when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly,” he said on the red carpet of his new movie The Boys in the Boat.

George’s reaction comes after GamesRadar reported back in October that the Australian actress and the Lala Land star will be playing the role of Danny Ocean’s parents in the sequel of the famous franchise.

Read More: Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie

Earlier, Josey McNamara, the co-founder of Margot’s Robbie's production company LuckyChap, also hinted towards the couple’s pairing.

“They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing,” he said.

Josey added that he “can’t really say much” but will try his best to do the franchise justice, “I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

Ocean's 11 plot, production details

The Ocean's Eleven prequel was first announced in May 2022.

While no story specifics were given, the plot will be set to take place across the 1960s era of Europe.

The brains behind Ocean Eight, the 2018 all-female spin-off, MoGary Ross and Olivia Milc, will be producing the upcoming installation.