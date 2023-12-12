Instead of Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway was supposed to play 'Barbie' in Sony's version of the film

Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie

Anne Hathaway recently admitted in an interview that she could've never done justice to Barbie like Margot Robbie did.

While talking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 41-year-old actress said that the movie was lucky to fall in the hands of the Australian actress and Greta Gerwig.

The Princess Diaries alum claimed that she could’ve never turned it into "a global phenomenon" like the female duo did.

Her comments come after Amy Schumer backed off and Anne was announced as the star of Sony’s Barbie movie in 2017.

However, Margot decided to take on the project with Warner Bros after Sony failed to execute the film.

“Margot is sublime. What she is doing as a creative person and a producer is so exciting and inspiring,” Anne remarked.

Calling the 2023 blockbuster the "best possible version," she added, “If I believed that the version I was attached to could have done that, I might feel differently about it."

Anne concluded by saying that its much easier to "be thrilled and happy" for her colleagues, "I love watching women kill it."