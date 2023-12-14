 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire due to the ‘vast’ amounts of outrage following Archewell

William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement about Archewell donations has sparked a massive amount of outrage.

Claims and admissions about reductions in it have been brought to light by Conservative commentator Ben Harris.

He weighed in on everything with Talk TV host Ian Collins.

In that chat he referenced the massive drop in donations from £8.79million ($11million) in the past year to “sending [their accounts] into the red.”

He even chalked up the reasons for it as being the couple’s “declining influence”.

He was also quoted saying, “I think this is exactly what it looks like. They’ve taken this fire sale of family secrets strategy and have run out of stories to tell.”

“Inevitably, they are therefore no longer of interest to the media they’ve been pitching to.”

He also added, “They’re either going to have to come up with something more explosive or ridiculous or shameful, or they’re going to seep into B-list, C-list, Z-list LA celebrities.”

“I think it’s more about influence than what they're doing. And as their influence declines so will donations.”

“And that’s what the operation has been about, it’s about influence and PR. And actually, they haven’t done a very good job of it.”

