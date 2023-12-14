Jamie Lynn Spears refer to 'I Am A Celebrity' co-stars as her life-long friends and family

Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey

Britney Spear's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who appeared in the reality TV series I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, for a brief period of almost only 10 days has recently shared a heartfelt about her experience at the show.

The 32-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the series after its finale on Sunday.

Jamie shared a group of snaps from her time at the show with different participants whom she referred to as her now life-long friends.

She said, "This girl had no clue what she was about to walk into, but THANK GOODNESS she did, bc she walked out of the jungle with a whole new group of lifelong friends!"

Jamie continued, "Thankful to all the crew, producers, @itv & @antanddec for such an impressive production, and sooooooo proud of all my camp mates for making the jungle their biatch."

The actress concluded by stating, "Thank you to the FANS who watch and support us, and allow us to have these incredible experiences owe it all to y'all."

Her fans quickly took to the comment section of her post to express their love as one of them wrote, "Love you sissy." Another wrote, "We love you."