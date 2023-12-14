 
menu
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey

Jamie Lynn Spears refer to 'I Am A Celebrity' co-stars as her life-long friends and family

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her I Am A Celebrity journey
Jamie Lynn Spears reflects on her 'I Am A Celebrity' journey 

Britney Spear's sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who appeared in the reality TV series I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, for a brief period of almost only 10 days has recently shared a heartfelt about her experience at the show.

The 32-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the series after its finale on Sunday.

Jamie shared a group of snaps from her time at the show with different participants whom she referred to as her now life-long friends.

She said, "This girl had no clue what she was about to walk into, but THANK GOODNESS she did, bc she walked out of the jungle with a whole new group of lifelong friends!"

Jamie continued, "Thankful to all the crew, producers, @itv & @antanddec for such an impressive production, and sooooooo proud of all my camp mates for making the jungle their biatch."

The actress concluded by stating, "Thank you to the FANS who watch and support us, and allow us to have these incredible experiences owe it all to y'all."

Her fans quickly took to the comment section of her post to express their love as one of them wrote, "Love you sissy." Another wrote, "We love you." 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest on Thanksgiving
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Internet reacts to Ariana Grande's wax figure: 'Who is that'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attacked as 'biggest losers' of Hollywood: Here's Why
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Travis Kelce wants to treat Taylor Swift like 'princess' on her birthday
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Meghan Markle's suspicious actions ‘must have' created Endgame
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Kris Jenner's ex-aide on Kardashians: 'I'd have bad dreams about them'
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Meghan Markle needs something more ‘explosive, shameful' to save herself
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy video
Prince Harry is ‘not that important' to King Charles' monarchy
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Eva Mendes remembers Christmas in childhood: 'Magical'
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed video
Prince Harry's accusations of gaslighting and blame-games bashed
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You' video
Glen Powell gets naked in front of Sydney Sweeney in 'Anyone But You'