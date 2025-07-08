Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts reveals terrifying toll of fame

Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts says success cost her everything

Ashley Roberts, known from the Pussycat Dolls, recently revealed her time in the group pushed her so hard she became dangerously ill.

While giving an interview to The Times UK, the 43-year-old American singer and dancer reflected on her time in the Pussycat Dolls, which was an American girl group and dance ensemble, and shared that the doctors once believed she had an aneurysm as her body "got to the point of shutdown."

Notably, Roberts reached her breaking point almost five years after the Los Angeles-based group’s 2005 album PCD became multiplatinum.

She recalled, “I remember being on stage in New York with the crowd singing back the lyrics and thinking, ‘Oh, this is really happening.’ It was a fast, extreme rocket ship.”

"There were no discussions around, ‘How is your mental health?’ It was a different era. Now, artists are coming forward to talk about their struggles and concerts are rejigged,” the Standing in the Rain songstress noted.

Shedding light on her extremely busy life, Roberts went on to share that she travelled to three countries in a day and during those days would heavily rely on Xanax.

She was also in a bad eating habit and had strange band dynamics in the Pussycat Dolls, which took a toll on her mental health.

"Eventually, my body just got to the point of shutdown. I was really, really sick,” the Lonely Nights hitmaker said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashley Roberts ended up being admitted to the hospital in London, where doctors initially thought she was suffering from a brain aneurysm; however, it turned out that her symptoms were due to burnout and stress.