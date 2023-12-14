King Charles refuses to go ‘silent' with Prince Harry: ‘His heart is breaking'

King Charles believes there is still hope of reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has refused to let Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame be the reason that ends his connection with Prince Harry.

Even though Scobie, who is a close friend of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, attacked the Royal family in book, Charles does not want to “lose contact completely” with Harry.

The monarch believes there is still hope of reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source close to the Royal family told the Sunday Express.

“He doesn’t want to lose contact completely with Harry, because as a parent and grandparent his heart remains committed to them,” the close confidant, who has known the Royal Family for six decades, said.

They said Charles has vowed not to give up on Harry, Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, they mentioned that Charles was hurt when Dutch version of Scobie’s book named him as one of the two “racist royals” who had concerns about Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

“It is a tricky time for Charles, but his overriding decision is that he will not completely cut off the Sussexes,” the source said.

“Allegations in the book – whether or not endorsed by Harry and Meghan – are troubling for the image of the Palace but, frankly, Charles doesn’t want to go silent with Harry.

“They may communicate very little, but a lifeline remains,” the insider said, adding that Charles’ heart is “certainly breaking” at the separation and animosity with his beloved son.