'Curb Your Enthusiasm' to end its long run of over 20 years on HBO after 12th season

HBO kisses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' goodbye with 12th season

The award-winning HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to call it a day after running for over two decades.



Announcing the decision, the series lead star Larry David shared, "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character."

He continued, "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Meanwhile, the studio's executive Casey Bloys released the statement, saying, It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre."

He noted, "Working alongside Larry David and [executive producer] Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

Curb Your Enthusiasm's last season will air on Feb. 4.