Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William opened up about the love story of his grandparents late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip as he visited Britannia Royal Naval College.



Royal expert Cameron Walker turned to X, formerly Twitter and posted William’s photos in Navy uniform and tweeted, “The Prince of Wales is wearing a Royal Navy Greatcoat, Cap and Sword as he represents The King at this year’s Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

“The last time the Prince wore Navy Uniform was at HMNB Clyde naval base in Faslane, Scotland, in 2010.”

The royal expert further tweeted, “Prince William said the Naval College holds ‘a special place’ in his heart.

Delivering a speech to attendees, he said: "It is well known that my grandmother and grandfather met here, while my great-grandfather, King George the Sixth, was conducting these very duties.”

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met in 1939 when Philip was 18 and a Navy officer cadet, who helped escort a 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth around Dartmouth's Royal Navy College, according to author and historian Tina Brown.

It was at this meeting, Brown said, where their love story truly began.

Another report by Us Weekly claims while on a tour of the Royal Naval College, Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, asked Philip, then 18, to escort their children, Elizabeth, and Margaret.

Philip and Elizabeth, then 13, began exchanging letters.