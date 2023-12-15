King Charles is refusing to take Prince Harry’s phone calls, the palace insider claimed

King Charles 'reluctant' to meet Prince Harry as Duke reaches out for reconciliation

Britain’s King Charles is 'reluctant' to meet his younger son Prince Harry amid reports the Duke of Sussex has reached out to his father to mend differences after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



According to a report by Woman’s Day, the palace insider says King Charles has been left feeling utterly saddened by the latest claims in Scobie’s book.

Also Read: King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case

King Charles is also refusing to take Prince Harry’s phone calls, the palace insider claimed.

Now, Daily Express UK, citing a source, has reported, “There is very little trust there which is understandable.

“If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken.”

On the other hand, Prince Harry is aware he has got no time to waste, not with the cold silence coming from across the pond.

“He's got to act now if he wants any chance of ever being forgiven by his family.”

Read More: Kate Middleton's brother shares ‘very exciting' news

Harry is willing to set aside his issues to try and come to some kind of ‘peace treaty’. “Even he knows things have gone WAY too far."