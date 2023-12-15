Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes

Following Barbie's monumental success, director Greta Gerwig has achieved another milestone

On Thursday, the 77th Cannes Film Festival issued a press release in which they announced the 40 year-old director as the president of the prestigious jury.

Praising Greta’s achievements, the committee hailed her as the ambassador of independent American cinema after she became the first female director to cross the billion-dollar mark.

“She manages to combine what was previously judged to be incompatible: delivering arthouse blockbusters, narrowing the gap between art and industry and exploring contemporary feminist issues with deft as well as depth,” they stated.

The milestone makes Greta the first American female filmmaker to preside over the Cannes jury that’s responsible for deciding the prestigious awards including the Palme d’Or and Caméra d’Or.



The Lady Bird director also expressed her gratitude towards getting the historic opportunity and said, “As a cinephile, Cannes has always been the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be.”

She added: “I am stunned and thrilled and humbled to be serving as the president of the Cannes Film Festival Jury. I cannot wait to see what journeys are in store for all of us!”

The monumental feat comes after Barbie earned a staggering $1.44 billion globally and became the 14th highest-earning movie of all time.