Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family 'sad' at what 'could have been' if Harry, Meghan hadn't exited Royal life

Royal family unable to trust Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enough to welcome them back

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken the trust of the Royal family so many times that now, even if they wanted to, they cannot welcome the couple back to the family fold.

According to news.com.au, King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are “sad” at what could have been if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have never opted to publically attack them.

However, an insider shared that a reconciliation is not on the cards for the royal family as “here’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘increasingly more frequent rows'

“How do you speak openly without it ending up in volume two?” the insider added, referring to Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

“With the Sussexes nearly reduced to having to host their next royal broadside on Instagram Live, their stockpile of tales of palace woe surely exhausted, then the threat they pose to the stability of the monarchy now seems to be somewhat defanged,” commented Daniela Elser.

She went on to share a details from an insider on the matter, which said, “In the run-up to the Queen’s death and the Coronation, there had to be an institutional response.”

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend 'one hour' on Archewell: 'Pretty pathetic'

“But with no major royal events on the horizon, the Sussexes are no longer the subject of strategy meetings,” they added.

Before concluding, she shared a quote from The Telegraph, “It’s like a form of grief. There’s anger at what happened, but sadness at what could have been.”

