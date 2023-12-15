Adele discovers new issue she needs to see her therapist for

Adele discovered a new reason to see her therapist during one of her talks with her fans during a concert

Adele is putting her heart into hospitality this holiday season, lavishing guests staying at her opulent Beverly Hills home with personalized amenities.

The Grammy winner, 35, has spent months collecting individually wrapped toiletries, similar to high-end hotel offerings.

From toothbrushes to Q-tips, Adele curated welcoming gift baskets for friends and family visiting her sprawling mansion. She even created a custom logo conveying the property like a posh resort.

“Basically, I've got some guests coming to stay with me soon and I want to go all out, obviously I'm only on Amazon, so I'm limited to the level of how great it is.”

However, the singer worried guests may take items, contrary to hotel etiquette where patrons typically leave freebies behind.

And then I worry that everyone's going to take everything with them where it's more like in a hotel, I'm going to ask you in a hotel it's like, oh bloody, I've got earbuds Q-tips, a nail file and you look into what they have and it's very useful. I don't ever take them with me. And if I'm in a very posh hotel, then I take everything,” she said.

Asking her fans' opinions, she said, “I want to know what guest etiquette is right. I would never take something from somebody's house, even if it was there for their usage.”

“If you went to stay at one of your friend's houses, not a hotel, not a stranger, and bear in mind, you're staying there for free, you shouldn't be expecting no gifts,” she noted.

She asked, “Would you take them with you? Even if they were Amazon stock? Am I being a tight host?”

The audience cheered in agreement, to which the Skyfall singer quipped, “'They said that's ridiculous. Okay. Okay. Good to know. Wow, I never considered myself tight. I need to talk to my therapist about that.”

The London-raised singer now calls the exclusive Hidden Hills community home. With its six bedrooms and two-bed guest house, she aims to make travelers feel luxuriously cared for during their stays.