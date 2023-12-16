The source said it was 'humiliating' for Kate Middleton that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would allegedly accuse her of something so horrific

Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle after ‘Endgame' release

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has allegedly reached out to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame sparked royal race row.



According to a report by In Touch Weekly, a royal insider has claimed that following the Endgame allegations, King Charles asked his ‘beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to contact the California-based royals and ‘clear the air'.

The insider said, “Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air."

The insider went on to claim the phone call actually came at King Charles’ request.

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all,” the source claimed.

The source also told the publication, it was 'humiliating' for the Princess of Wales that Harry and Meghan would allegedly accuse her of something so 'horrific'.