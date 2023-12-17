The series will tell the story of a heist at Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta

Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock

The acclaimed comedian-actor Kevin Hart's fans are going wild as it has been reported that the actor will star in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist crime drama at Peacock.

The series will tell the story of a heist at Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta. In addition to starring in the series, Hart will also serve as an executive producer.

Fight Night is based on an iHeart podcast written by Jeff Keating and Jim Roberts. Shaye Ogbonna created the TV series and will serve as showrunner along with Jason Horwitch.

The upcoming series is set to feature an infamous story of the robbery during Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight that changed the destiny of an entire city.

According to the show's longline, Fight Night on the hustler at the centre of the robbery and the detective, one of the first Black Atlanta police officers to rise to that rank, tasked with solving it.

Earlier this year, Hart started hosting and acted as an executive producer for the talk series Hart to Heart and also premiered a stand-up special, Reality Check, on the streamer.