 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock

The series will tell the story of a heist at Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Kevin Hart to headline Fight Night crime drama at Peacock
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock

The acclaimed comedian-actor Kevin Hart's fans are going wild as it has been reported that the actor will star in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist crime drama at Peacock. 

The series will tell the story of a heist at Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta. In addition to starring in the series, Hart will also serve as an executive producer.

Fight Night is based on an iHeart podcast written by Jeff Keating and Jim Roberts. Shaye Ogbonna created the TV series and will serve as showrunner along with Jason Horwitch.

The upcoming series is set to feature an infamous story of the robbery during Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight that changed the destiny of an entire city.

According to the show's longline, Fight Night on the hustler at the centre of the robbery and the detective, one of the first Black Atlanta police officers to rise to that rank, tasked with solving it.

Earlier this year, Hart started hosting and acted as an executive producer for the talk series Hart to Heart and also premiered a stand-up special, Reality Check, on the streamer. 

Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine' video
Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine'
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update