Kate Middleton gets emotional as she extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle both got emotional during conversation as the future queen has finally allegedly apologized to the Duchess of Sussex, it is claimed.



Kate Middleton allegedly reached out to Meghan Markle after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame sparked royal race row.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, a royal insider has claimed that following the Endgame allegations, King Charles asked his ‘beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton to contact the California-based royals and ‘clear the air'.

The insider also disclosed details of the conversation, saying, “Their talk was four years in the making, and obviously it wasn’t easy, because who knows what could end up being leaked from their private conversations?”

“But Kate has apologized to Meghan before, and she knew what to say. Her kind words had an impact, and they both got pretty emotional.”