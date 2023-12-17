 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle's pal exposes details of old ‘pregnancy contract'

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy contract and the requirements it stipulated have just been brought to light

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 17, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s contract with her first husband has just been exposed by a former pal, and it contained several demands.

All of this has been brought to light by a former pal of the Duchess of Sussex.

All of this has been brought to light in a report by the Daily Mail.

The former pal in question began the revelation into Meghan’s first marriage by saying, “It came up at a time when they were considering having a family, at some point in the near future.”

“She knows the heavy-weighted body-type runs in her family and has always been terrified of putting on extra pounds, particularly given her career at the time.”

Read More: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle finally agree to ‘reluctant' truce amid race row

“Anytime she puts on a bit of weight, it shows on her face, so she wanted to make sure she would be camera-ready very quickly.”

In light of that, “She demanded a personal trainer and nutritionist during and after the pregnancy” from her first husband Trevor Engelson.

“I'm sure a nanny was discussed too, but the main focus for her was on health and weight.”

The former pal also went on to say, “Meghan may have only just joined the Royal Family, but she always wanted to be treated like a princess.”

“She says she got him to sign something, maybe just a handwritten letter that she could hang over his head.”

Read More: Kate Middleton gets emotional as she extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

“You know what they say - happy wife, happy life. He knew he married someone who was very concerned about her image, and at times very insecure about her body, so he just went along with it.”

“She wouldn't have taken 'no' for an answer and he knew it. But the end of her marriage came before they could take any of the plans forward,” the pal also added before signing off. 

