Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes

Jordan Lutes 'Jutes' proposed to Demi Lovato in Los Angeles over the weekend after more than a year together

Demi Lovato is engaged! The singer's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that Jordan Lutes proposed to Lovato in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Lutes, 31, presented Lovato with a custom pear-shape diamond solitaire ring from Material Good in NYC for the intimate moment.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in August after collaborating musically and meeting in January, then celebrated the personal milestone with families over dinner at one of their favorite LA restaurants.

On social media in August to mark Lovato's 31st birthday, Lutes gushed about his girlfriend being "weird af" but "the most beautiful and talented person."

As a songwriter, Lutes has contributed to several of Lovato's songs on her recent eighth album Holy Fvck, including the tracks Substance, Happy Ending and City of Angels that they co-wrote.

Lovato expressed being in a "really good place" while promoting the album and teased writing "sappy love songs" about their new relationship.

In interviews, Lovato has called Lutes their "sweet angel" and said they were friends for months before starting to date.

Wishing her beau on his birthday in March, Lovato wrote, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine.”