'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'

Sunday, December 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Joey King appears to have some lingering resentment towards her ex Jacob Elordi following his criticism of their hit Kissing Booth films. 

A source close to King says the Euphoria star's recent comments downplaying the romantic comedies in GQ rubbed the actress the wrong way.

"I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way," King told Variety of Elordi's remarks, implying disappointment in her former flame.

An insider revealed to reporters that behind the scenes, King is put off by what she sees as Elordi's inflated ego since their 2018 split.

“Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips. He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious,” said the source of King’s thoughts.

In September, King tied the knot with director Steven Piet. Before their idyllic wedding in Mallorca, Spain, King gushed about finding "great love" with her husband. She recalled their emotional proposal in Joshua Tree, saying Steven described the "perfectly imperfect" surroundings before getting down on one knee.

“I turned around, and Steven was on one knee. He said some of the most beautiful things, and we were both crying. We kept the news to ourselves for one day, just absorbing it together before we shared it with anyone,” recalled King. 

