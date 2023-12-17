 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Mason Hughes

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former partners, shared suffering that reportedly sparked a full-blown romance

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain

To the shock of many, the former partners of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes -- Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig -- reportedly started dating after the duo shared mutual suffering.

"Andrew and Marilee hooking up is an even bigger shocker than Amy and T.J.'s romance," an insider spilled to Ok! Magazine

"No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked when they heard it."

The source continued, "He supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears, and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," adding, "They've definitely helped each other heal."

Meanwhile, the relationship between Andrew and Marilee has been ongoing for the last six months. However, the ex-GMA3 anchors reacted sternly to the speculations.

"We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There's nothing we can do about those," the 46-year-old pointed to media attention around their former partners.

He continued, "We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic."

"Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward," T.J. noted.

