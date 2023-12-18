Rebecca Ferguson dishes on Tom Cruise's bright qualities

Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise

Since 2015, Rebecca Ferguson has worked with Tom Cruise on the Mission Impossible franchise. And the one thing the Swedish-English actress has for the megastar is respect for his unusually unique work ethic.



In a chat with the Radio Times, the 40-year-old shared the Top Gun star's positive impact on the film's cast and crew.

“He’s a happy, excited, professional movie star. He’s kind, wonderful and driven, and gave me the most incredible opportunities," the Dune star added.

She continued, “He expects the best of everyone. That’s probably the one thing I’ve really taken with me. If you can’t deliver, that’s fine, you always look for other solutions."

"But he’s the first one on set and the last one out. If you ask that everyone be their best selves, you need to deliver that for yourself. And he does," the actress noted.

In Mission Impossible franchise, Rebecca played attractive double agent Isla Faust.