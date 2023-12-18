 
Monday, December 18, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her childhood photo, when she was just one year old, ahead her ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service on Christmas Eve, delighting the royal fans on social media.

The future queen turned to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, and released the photo with caption: “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

She also disclosed that the photo was taken at the Christmas 1983.

Also Read: Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'

Kate Middleton also urged her royal fans “Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service with Early childhood this Christmas Eve.”

The photo has received thousands of hearts within no time.

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also showered love on her photo by pressing the heart button.

