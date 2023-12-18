Expert reveals real reason behind Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s philanthropic efforts

Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts’

Prince Harry has built quite a reputation with his commendable work with organizations like the Invictus Games and his advocacy for mental health.

However, a new report has suggested that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, may have a personal agenda behind his philanthropic efforts.

Speaking with The Mirror, Laura Perkes, said that she believes that Harry is “using these platforms to boost his own personal image and reputation.”

"Harry has done some amazing things with the Invictus Games and for publicly opening up about mental health," Perkes said, "but sadly it now feels as though he's using these platforms to boost his own personal image and reputation, which is sad."

Perkes acknowledged Prince Harry's philanthropic efforts but noted that he may have had more significant opportunities to make an impact.

She claimed that many people are becoming wary of collaborating with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to their behavior and choices.

"In the past, people were enthusiastic about working with Harry and Meghan," Perkes explained. "But their recent actions have left many cautious about their intentions and motivations."

She also noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have built a reputation that they may find challenging to escape from.

She suggested that the couple's actions seem calculated and give the impression that they are adhering to their organization's tagline of "leading the way with compassion."