Matt Reeves 'The Batman' universe is entering James Gunn's DCU, but he keeps 'Batman' away

Matt Reeves develops one project for DCU but vetoes 'Batman'

Matt Reeves is bringing his Bat-verse into James Gunn's nascent DC Universe with a show titled Arkham series. However, the latter revealed the director had told them to keep Robert Pattinson's Batman away from the larger universe.



Responding to a fan's question on Threads, the studio chief said, "Right now, Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series, so there's just the two for now."

The 57-year-old replied to another fan asking for more details about the now-confirmed project.

"Yes. We love Matt as a director and producer, so he'll be producing stories both within his The Batman universe and within the DCU," the head honcho added.

Doubling down on the Arkham show, James shared that the series was originally planned to play into the DCU instead of Elseworlds, where the alternative universe exists of Matt's The Batman and Todd Phillips' Joker.

"It was one of the first pitches we bought when Peter and I came onboard. I don't know the permutations it went through before that time," the Marvel director said.

James previously revealed Matt wanted his Batman to remain out of the DCU. It was not included because it wasn't "allowed," he shared. "It's Matt's choice, and we respect that."



