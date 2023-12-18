Kim Kardashian decks out home with forest of real Christmas trees

Kim Kardashian has revealed her awe-inspiring Christmas decor, featuring 100 lit up trees in her mansion

file footage

Kim Kardashian has gone all out to transform her $60 million California mansion into a magical Christmas "forest."



The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram to share glimpses of the over-the-top tree display, estimated to include over 100 real evergreens decorated throughout.

Even the bathrooms got the festive treatment, lined with rows of lit trees. Kardashian expressed delight over taking in the "golden hour" views while her children slept. "This is truly the golden hour for me, while all my kids are asleep and I get to appreciate all my decorations and take some time for myself,” she said.

Videos showed corridor after corridor filled wall-to-wall with perfectly styled snowy firs. The outdoor space also underwent a whimsical makeover, with trees wrapped in white leading into the full indoor forest.

Kardashian credited artist Jeff Leatham and event planner Mindy Weiss with bringing her "simplistic vision" to extravagant life.

She swooned over the fresh pine smell permeating the home and focus on pristine white snow details. No room was left untouched by the themed decorations.

“You guys have no idea,” she gushed. “These are all real trees so they smell so amazing and I just love the snow, it truly is heavenly.”