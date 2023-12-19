 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman gives powerful performance in Prime video series

Director Lulu Wang has brought Janice Y.K. Lee's novel 'The Expatriates' to life with Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Director Lulu Wang has brought Janice Y.K. Lees novel The Expatriates to life with Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee
Director Lulu Wang has brought Janice Y.K. Lee's novel 'The Expatriates' to life with Nicole Kidman and Brian Tee

Expats, an upcoming Prime Video limited series, delves into complex issues of privilege and social responsibility through the intersecting lives of three American women living in Hong Kong in 2014.

Directed and written by Lulu Wang, the adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee's novel The Expatriates features an A-list cast including Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer.

Kidman stars as Margaret, whose life connects with fellow expat wives Hilary, played by Sarayu Blue, and Mercy, played by Ji-young Yoo, after a family tragedy. Their husbands are portrayed by Brian Tee as Margaret's spouse Clarke and Jack Huston as Hilary's husband David. 

In exploring the question of when culpability and victimhood blur, the series provides a glimpse into the secret lives domestic workers lead apart from their privileged employers within the expat bubble.

Ahead of its festival debut at Toronto International Film Festival last fall, writer and director Wang spoke to Vanity Fair about intentionally examining rather than indulging in the expat world of Hong Kong.

The fifth episode in particular focuses on this issue through looking at the domestic workers and the world hidden from their employers. Set against the vibrant yet tumultuous backdrop of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats is slated to premiere on Prime Video in early 2024.

