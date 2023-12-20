 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry explains 'Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas

Prince Harry is reportedly keen to spend Christmas with King Charles and royal family in UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Prince Harry explains ‘Windsor family tradition to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas
Prince Harry explains ‘Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to continue 'Windsor family tradition' at this Christmas with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly explaining them about the royal traditions.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s children are yet to celebrate Christmas with their grandfather King Charles, uncle Prince William, aunt Kate Middleton and their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘making money' as trivial revelations of Prince Andrew get redacted

However, the Duke of Sussex makes sure to continue ‘Windsor family tradition’ at Christmas with his kids in California so that they could be aware of the royal traditions.

Harry in his memoir Spare, released in January this year, revealed how he and Meghan Markle open some of their presents on Christmas Eve.

Speaking about 2020 Christmas in his book, Harry says: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."

Read More: King Charles' leaving Prince Harry while defending Prince Andrew ‘tooth and nail'

He further said, "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

According to Hello magazine, royals exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve is popular tradition.

