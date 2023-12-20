Prince Harry ‘making money’ as trivial revelations of Prince Andrew get redacted

 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles slammed for allowing Prince Harry to run free while all actions of Prince Andrew get redacted for privacy

Prince Harry has just been branded a hypocrite who is seemingly allowed to make money off the Royal Family, all while all instances of Prince Andrew’s actions get redacted from public documents.

Clap backs about everything have been shared by royal historian Andrew Lownie.

He touched base on all things related to Prince Andrew’s case and the firewall around him, in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The conversation began with comparisons between the Duke of York and his nephew, who has openly made money by sharing insights into the Royal Family.

In light of all of this, he began by saying, “Documents are the building blocks from which historians recreate their picture of the past and, thanks to the Public Records Act, there are myriad available at the National Archives to help us do that.”

But there is “one exception” and that is the Royal Family.

For those unversed with laws pertaining to the monarchy, they are exempted under the Freedom of Information Act.

According to Mr Lownie, “even the most trivial references in historical documents to the Royal Family are redacted - which is to say censored.”

This results in the public hearing of things from “newspaper cuttings and briefings from 'sources'.”

But with Prince Harry’s memoir being one example, it “does not, of course, apply to the royals themselves, who seem free to make large sums of money from the most eye-popping revelations, from the utterly private to the constitutionally intriguing.”

“Members of the Royal Family can either overtly or covertly cooperate with tame biographers and Royal Households can brief against each other.”

The same biographer also added, “I am assured that the 'friends' telling us all about Prince Andrew's financial plight and state of mind are both real and royal. Yet historians cannot see archives that are a century old.”

Before concluding he branded it “an absurd situation, and it needs to change if our history is to be written accurately.”

