Thursday, December 21, 2023
Travis Kelce's teammate prefers staying away from Taylor Swift

Rashee Rice talked about Travis Kelce's relationship and shared what its like to have Taylor Swift around

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Travis Kelce’s teammate recently opened up on what it's like to see his pal dating a rockstar like Taylor Swift.

Rashee Rice appeared on podcast Airing It Out by Fubo Sports and spilled on the tight end’s romance with the pop artist.

When the host asked him if he’s ever met Taylor, the wide receiver said, “I’ve seen her but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that.”

Rashee opened up on his friendship with Travis and Patrick Holmes, disclosing that they invite him to hang out because "he sees them for who they really are."

“Those guys like Trav and Pat, they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and know and see them for who they really are not just like, ‘Bro you’re a superstar football player! It’s just Pat and it’s just Trav,” he added.

Rashee added that he prefers not asking for a picture with any of his friends’ girlfriends and the same rule applies for Taylor too.

He continued, “Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something.”

Moreover, the 23 year-old football player expressed that he’s happy for Travis and gave a shout out to Taylor expanding their fanbase, “She brought a lot more fans to the team too.”

