Rachel McAdams on why 'Mean Girls' reboot didn't cast her

Rachel McAdams is talking 'Mean Girls' reboot and a possible reunion with her 'Plastics' Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert

file footage

While open to reprising her iconic role, Rachel McAdams ultimately did not join the upcoming Mean Girls musical film adaptation. The actress told Variety she discussed possibilities with writer Tina Fey but it "was tough to make it all work."

"Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," said The Notebook star.

McAdams played ruthless queen bee Regina George in the beloved 2004 comedy and supported Fey in whatever direction the new movie took. She's confident in its success despite her absence.

The 45-year-old "was really down for whatever" Fey "wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic, and I cannot wait to see it," she added.

The actress also explained passing on the recent Walmart commercial reuniting her former Plastics co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. McAdams told Variety commercials simply weren't her style.

“I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial, if I’m being totally honest,” she told the outlet. “I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

She added she wasn't aware everyone else had signed on. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion," McAdams said.

The nostalgic commercial debuted in November, featuring the characters as adults with Cady counseling, Gretchen stage-mothering and Karen reporting weather. Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese also came back.