King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'

Friday, December 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles would nit mind welcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 22, 2023

King Charles is seemingly open to the idea of inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Christmas.

His Majesty is happy to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over for the day as insiders reveal Harry’s desire to join the family.

An insider tells New Magazine: "Harry is still holding out hope for a family reunion over the holidays.”

They added: “The source continued to spill to the outlet King Charles is "open"

The source continued: "There was talk of possibly meeting up with the King on Boxing Day, or even over New Year's so that Charles can see his grandchildren and they can sit down in a friendly environment and talk things through.”

The news comes after an insider shared the reaction of Sussexes if an invitation was to be extended by the Royals.

"I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

