Saturday, December 23, 2023
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a series of bombshell claims against the Royal Family

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Royal fans have expressed their views after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were urged to apologise to King Charles and the royal family ahead of Christmas.

Speaking to GB News, per Daily Express, royal expert Michael Cole asked Harry and Meghan to "apologise" to the Royal Family ahead of the Christmas festivities for their series of bombshell claims against them.

Commenting on the report, a royal fan said, “Harry is not going to apologise ever.”

Another said, “Doubt King Charles would even be interested in Harry's apology.”

The third said, “Do you think the royal family really care? Do you actually think the British people care?”

“Meghan won’t let him. And even if he did, it probably wouldn’t be sincere and have an ulterior motive attached,” the fourth commented.

“No they don't. They need to stop talking and stay away,” a royal fan also commented on the GB News report.

