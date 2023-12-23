Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly interested in spending Christmas with King Charles and royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to extend apologies to King Charles and royal family ahead of Christmas.



The California-based royal couple have made a series of bombshell claims against the Royal Family since they stepped down from their royal duties back in 2020.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Michael Cole asked Harry and Meghan to "apologise" to the Royal Family ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The US journalist said, “Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to come together.”

He continued obviously, Meghan and Harry, in faraway California, did not get the memo, because they will not be taking part.

The royal expert advised to Harry and Meghan that the best thing to do is to reach out, make apologies to King Charles and the royal family, and show contrition.

Reacting to the expert's advice on Daily Express, a royal fan commented “Meghan won’t let him. And even if he did, it probably wouldn’t be sincere and have an ulterior motive attached.”

Another said, “Doubt King Charles would even be interested in Harry's apology.”