Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle on the request of her father-in-law King Charles

Meghan Markle's sincere feelings over reconciliation disclosed after olive branch from Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



The reports claimed that Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan on the request of her father-in-law King Charles.

Now, a royal expert has disclosed Meghan Markle’s reaction over reconciliation, and claimed that she has no desire to patch up feud as "she only wanted the royals for money."

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News, per Daily Express, "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the UK to patch things up."

The royal expert further claimed money and fame played a huge factor in Meghan wanting to join the royal family.

Schofield said, Meghan would like to utilise the platform that the royal family gave her to “monetise this fame or infamy.”

"I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial", the royal expert claimed.