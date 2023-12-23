 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with 'The Bodyguard' sequel: report

Meghan Markle also appeared in a new ad for a coffee company recently

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel: report
Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel: report

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will return to acting with a major role in a huge Hollywood sequel, according to reports.

The Daily Express citing reports from Australia says Meghan Markle may land a huge role in the sequel to The Bodyguard, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in the lead role and released in 1992.

Read More: Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed

The source told New Idea magazine, per Daily Express: "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit.”

US actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner had reportedly pitched the idea of follow-up to the 1992 classic.

The fresh claims about Meghan’s return to Hollywood came days after she made a surprising return to acting in new ad for a coffee company.

Also Read: Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family

The former Suits actress can be seen playing an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the digital department, the video shared on the brand’s official Instagram handle shows.

Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' delayed once again
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are left 'isolated' for THIS reason
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family video
Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince William bond with King Charles deepened after he embraced fatherhood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave King Charles 'hurtful' over Lilibet, Archie
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to apologise to King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get sweet advice related to King Charles, royal family
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King video
Prince William proves he is ‘the right choice' to be Britain's King
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Prince Harry misses Queen Elizabeth but doesn't regret leaving Royal role
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'high profile' 2024 plan amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry laid bare