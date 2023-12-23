Meghan Markle also appeared in a new ad for a coffee company recently

Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel: report

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will return to acting with a major role in a huge Hollywood sequel, according to reports.



The Daily Express citing reports from Australia says Meghan Markle may land a huge role in the sequel to The Bodyguard, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in the lead role and released in 1992.

The source told New Idea magazine, per Daily Express: "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit.”

US actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner had reportedly pitched the idea of follow-up to the 1992 classic.

The fresh claims about Meghan’s return to Hollywood came days after she made a surprising return to acting in new ad for a coffee company.



The former Suits actress can be seen playing an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the digital department, the video shared on the brand’s official Instagram handle shows.

