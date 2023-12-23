Meghan Markle will return to acting next year with ‘The Bodyguard’ sequel: report

Saturday, December 23, 2023
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will return to acting with a major role in a huge Hollywood sequel, according to reports.
The Daily Express citing reports from Australia says Meghan Markle may land a huge role in the sequel to The Bodyguard, starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in the lead role and released in 1992.
Read More: Lilibet, Archie's Christmas plans with grandmother Doria Ragland disclosed
The source told New Idea magazine, per Daily Express: "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit.”
US actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner had reportedly pitched the idea of follow-up to the 1992 classic.
The fresh claims about Meghan’s return to Hollywood came days after she made a surprising return to acting in new ad for a coffee company.
Also Read: Prince Harry's thinking of making ‘apologies' to the Royal Family
The former Suits actress can be seen playing an intern stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer in the digital department, the video shared on the brand’s official Instagram handle shows.