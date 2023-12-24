Naked scene of Glen Powell in 'Anyone But You' was taken down by Instagram

Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram

In his new film Anyone But You, Glen Powell has stripped down to his last, prompting Instagram to remove his nude scene from its platform.



In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the 35-year-old revealed his friend shared one of his clips, but the social platform instantly took it down.

"My buddy, Tanner, wanted to post about the movie," he added. "His posts got taken down by Instagram because it violated the laws of nudity or whatever."

"And I was like, 'Okay, when a friend's support post of your movie gets flagged by Instagram, you've been too naked in the movie.'"

In most of the film, Glen remains shirtless, he told the outlet, "Because your body's not going to look like that forever. In a rom-com, you know what you're selling — and as a rom-com leading man, you are supposed to get taken down as much as humanly possible."

He continued, "The whole purpose of being a rom-com leading man is to look as dumb and silly as possible," noting "And part of that is to be naked and for bad things to happen to you while you're naked."

Adding,"Am I going to be taking my clothes off in every movie? Absolutely not. But in a rom-com, I know my function in the universe."