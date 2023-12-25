Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'

Meghan Markle has lost her popularity due to wrong decision making

Meghan Markle has blown her success out of proportion to lose her commercial success, says an expert.



Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, The Sun Royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, commented: "Meghan's attempt at commercially being extremely popular and making lots of money, that failed.

Adding that the couple have blown things apart after their involvement in Omid Scobie’s bombshell book titled ‘Endgame,’ the editor added: "[This year] Harry's done what he's wanted to do ...[but] Meghan hasn't really found her role. Losing Spotify will have been a huge jolt to her confidence, and also to any kind of planning by the people around her, how they want to push her back into the public consciousness. There was talk at the time that there would be other partners that could take her podcast; that hasn't happened."

He then commented: "I thought they were doing really well keeping out of negative headlines...but Endgame blew that all out of the water and then all the negative headlines went back on to them. I think they are going in the right direction."

"They are trying to market Meghan as a California girl, and I think they just need to carry on down that kinder gentler route, not having rows with the Royal Family and just enjoying their life in California. They were on their way to doing that until the two names came out in Endgame and that blew things apart,” noted the expert.