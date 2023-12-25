Timothee Chalamet unable to adjust in ‘Kardashian circus’ amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothee Chalamet feels ‘less comfortable’ in romance with Kylie Jenner amid breakup rumours

Discussing their body language during public appearances, Judi James told The Sun that the Wonka star seemingly looks “uncomfortable” in his romance with the reality TV star.

She asserted that Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship seems “genuine” but he looks “like a man who’s hopped onto a speeding roundabout mid-ride.”

“The Kardashian circus doesn’t seem like a match for his normal lifestyle or personal brand,” she added.

“There are several non-verbal cues or clues that he might like to take things more at his own pace or to have a little more privacy with Kylie.

James continued, “Kylie’s body language is more confident, grown-up, and sophisticated than Timothee’s boyish charm.”

Her gestures make her look dominant in this relationship while he looks like he’s going along for the ride, but still uncomfortable about all the reality-style feel of some of the PDAs.

“Kylie is skilled at the art of the press statement, where a Kardashian will ‘announce’ a relationship non-verbally, but Timothee looks less experienced and less comfortable but more authentic.”