Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome a baby boy in the first week of November

Kourtney Kardashian 'keeps distance' from family on Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian might be planning to spend Christmas holidays away from her celebrity family.

The festivities are a first for the Poosh founder after giving birth to a baby boy with husband Travis Barker.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out for holiday parties, a relationship expert named Louella Alderson believes that Kourtney will be keeping her distance.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, she said: "It's not uncommon for families to spend holidays apart, especially when they have multiple households and different schedules.”

However, Louella had very specific remarks for Kourtney as she said: “As a new mum, it's understandable that she would want to spend time at home rather than travel to Palm Springs with her sisters and all of their children."

The expert explained: “This decision doesn't necessarily mean that there is any strain on her family relationships, but it could be a sign of changing dynamics within the Kardashian clan."

Her take comes after Kourtney also spent Thanksgiving with Travis and her newborn son away from her sisters.

Before birth, she also refrained from sharing details about her pregnancy which annoyed Khloe Kardashian.

Louella claimed that Kourtney has "always been more private and reserved" and kept her pregnancy lowkey to preserve it a special moment between her and Travis.