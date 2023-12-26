'Bridgerton' season 3 first look photos reveal new actress in key role

 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix has released new photos from the highly anticipated third season of the hit period drama Bridgerton. The images tease more romance for fan favorites as the Shondaland series continues exploring the novels by Julia Quinn.

Two months after debuting first looks of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's blossoming relationship, the new "steamy" season is shown through additional shots of the couple. Their developing feelings will take center stage as Colin mentors Penelope in gaining confidence to find a husband.

Photos also provide the first glimpse of Hannah Dodd stepping into the role of the elusive Francesca Bridgerton, replacing Ruby Stokes. 

All the Bridgerton siblings appear except Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, who completed her storyline.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey remain featured as their characters Kate and Anthony, still very much in love after their season. The assets highlight Penelope's journey "even as a wallflower can bloom" with her alter ego as gossip columnist Lady Whistledown creating conflict.

Divided into two parts, Season 3 is set to premiere across two weekends next spring on Netflix. Part one arrives on May 16th followed by part two on June 13th.

