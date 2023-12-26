David Beckham showers love on King Charles, royal family's Christmas photos

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance as King Charles led the royal family

David Beckham showers love on King Charles, royal family Christmas photos

David Beckham has showered love on King Charles and other members of the royal family’s Christmas photos, shared by the palace.



King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession of royals as they stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

The palace shared the photos both on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles with caption, “This morning The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family attended a Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.”

David Beckham also showered love on the photos by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.