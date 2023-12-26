 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham showers love on King Charles, royal family's Christmas photos

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance as King Charles led the royal family

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

David Beckham has showered love on King Charles and other members of the royal family’s Christmas photos, shared by the palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession of royals as they stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Also Read: Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

The palace shared the photos both on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles with caption, “This morning The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family attended a Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.”

The social media post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

David Beckham also showered love on the photos by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.

