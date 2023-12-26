Meghan Markle had slammed the Royal Family's formality in her 2022 Netflix docuseries

Princess Charlotte, Prince George reject Meghan Markle's claims, video goes viral

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have apparently rejected Meghan Markle’s claims in new viral video from Coronation rehearsals.



Twitter handle 'Isa' shared the video with caption, “King Charles greeting his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Princess Catherine during the Coronation rehearsals” followed by a smiling face emoji.

In the video, doing rounds on social media, King Charles welcomes the Wales family to Westminster Abbey in the days leading up to the May 6 event.

The video is reportedly a clip from documentary by BBC about the Coronation, which films William, Kate and their children attending a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey.

The documentary shows King Charles embracing his children after previously being accused of 'never giving hugs' in Prince Harry's memoire.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle had also slammed the Royal Family's formality in her 2022 Netflix docuseries.

Meghan had claimed, "When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”