Tuesday, December 26, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Harry in Christmas Day speech?

Prince Harry had attended King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

King Charles snubs Prince Andrew, Harry in Christmas Day speech?

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly snubbed his brother Prince Andrew and younger son Prince Harry in the Christmas Day speech following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

The monarch mentioned most of the members of the royal family during the speech, however, Harry and Andrew, who are the non-working royals, were noticeably snubbed.

King Charles spoke of “compassion” for others in his annual Christmas speech.

He also reflected on the Royal Family's work over his Coronation year.

During his speech, pictures of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie were shown, however, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were snubbed.

Prince Harry had attended the coronation without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, King Charles' Christmas Day speech was recorded in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace.

The Centre Room opens onto the Buckingham Palace balcony and overlooks The Victoria Memorial and The Mall, where crowds gathered to celebrate The Coronation in May.

