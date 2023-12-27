King Charles recently called Princess of Wales Kate Middleton his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’

King Charles is ‘closer’ to Kate Middleton than Prince William?

Britain’s King Charles dubbed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ during his three-day state visit to Kenya recently.



King Charles, while recalling Kate and Prince William’s 2010 engagement, said, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

The monarch also proved Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ after he allowed her to wear "precious" tiara that once belonged to his beloved grandmother.

Now, the In Touch Weekly, citing insiders, have claimed, “It is clear that she and the king are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William.”

The source told the publication, Kate Middleton knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of Britain.

She has also assisted in Prince William’s “fractious relationship” with his father King Charles, the source said. “It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that.”

Recently, the In Touch Weekly also reported that Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle, following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame, on the request of King Charles.