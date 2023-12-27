King Charles is happy to let Prince William “plough his own furrow”

King Charles, Prince William's possible future conflict laid bare

Britain’s King Charles and Prince William will likely clash in future as the Prince of Wales expects ‘more influence and control’ over the monarchy, it has been reported.



The Daily Beast, citing friends of William and King Charles, have reflected on their possible conflict in future.

The publication quoted Prince William’s friends as saying that the future king of UK “expects to be given more influence and control” over the monarchy as his father King Charles ages.

Other insiders claimed Prince William’s such expectations would likely to lead to conflict between father and son, saying that King Charles is “allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.”

A former palace staffer also shared his views, telling the Daily Beast “I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm.”

Meanwhile, King Charles friends told the publication that the monarch is happy to let Prince William “plough his own furrow,” adding, “he is encouraged to do so, just as he was.”