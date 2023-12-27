Kate Middleton is very focused on what matters going forward and not looking back

Kate Middleton ‘moves on’ amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have ‘moved on’ from rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie's book Endgame, and not "looking back."



A friend of the future UK queen told People magazine, Kate Middleton has ‘moved on’, and Prince William has too.

The friend further said, “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back.”

According to the publication, following the release of Scobie’s book, the Princess of Wales is keeping calm and carrying on as she has the support from family and friends.

The source told People magazine, Kate Middleton has close friends and family around her and a good relationship with her father-in-law King Charles.

Meanwhile, royal expert Valentine Low also told People that Kate Middleton is actually “strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight” for what she wants and what she thinks is right.

The fresh claims came after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, released last month, named alleged royals in race row.