Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his inability to offer much to paymasters in this time of belt-tightening inflation.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she warned of a continued decline and said, “As the new year approaches, it, unfortunately, looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t offer much of a corporate return on investment, aside from in the attention stakes, an unfortunate position for them to be in this era of belt-tightening and inflation.”

After all, “Spotify, of course, parted ways with them in June after they only managed to get one podcast series off the ground.”

Before concluding she also added, “At last Harry can still claim serious bragging rights about being the only royal family member in the Guinness World Records.”

“Well, unless Queen Camilla tries to break the Scotch eggs eaten in under one minute record again …”.