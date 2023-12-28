 
menu
Thursday, December 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry doesn't offer much in this world of belt-tightening inflation

Prince Harry has just been bashed for not offering much to people in this time of belt-tightening inflation

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 28, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his inability to offer much to paymasters in this time of belt-tightening inflation.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece, she warned of a continued decline and said, “As the new year approaches, it, unfortunately, looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t offer much of a corporate return on investment, aside from in the attention stakes, an unfortunate position for them to be in this era of belt-tightening and inflation.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to 'reappear' with King out of 'need' in 2024

After all, “Spotify, of course, parted ways with them in June after they only managed to get one podcast series off the ground.”

Before concluding she also added, “At last Harry can still claim serious bragging rights about being the only royal family member in the Guinness World Records.”

“Well, unless Queen Camilla tries to break the Scotch eggs eaten in under one minute record again …”.

'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
'Wonka' actor Hugh Grant surprises the elderly on Christmas
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Cher takes major step for son Elijah Blue's substance abuse
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
Meghan Markle needs ‘strategic improvements' in her public image: ‘Be mindful!'
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
‘James Bond' bosses shoot down Zack Snyder's 007 agent idea
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be ‘rolling in money' coming year
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture video
Meghan Markle turning ‘media attention' into ‘free press' for upcoming venture
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
‘Reacher' star Alan Ritchson on childhood: ‘I was mortified'
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' ruined 'The View' host holiday
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' ruined 'The View' host holiday
Princess Charlene attempted to ‘slip away' from her wedding to Prince Albert?
Princess Charlene attempted to ‘slip away' from her wedding to Prince Albert?
Kanye West called to 'walk the talk' after apology in Hebrew video
Kanye West called to 'walk the talk' after apology in Hebrew
Tom Brady still together with Irina Shayk: ‘They never broke up!' video
Tom Brady still together with Irina Shayk: ‘They never broke up!'
Miley Cyrus not in rush to settle down with Maxx Morando after Liam Hemsworth divorce
Miley Cyrus not in rush to settle down with Maxx Morando after Liam Hemsworth divorce