Prince Andrew's showing off ‘Andrewness' by living up to a stained reputation

Experts have just weighed in on the stained nature of Prince Andrew’s relationship

Prince Andrew’s dive back into his own ‘Andrewness’ has just been referenced by experts.



Comments regarding the most recent developments have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In it, she highlighted the Duke’s return to headlines and said, “Just like that, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has returned to the headlines thanks to two separate legal cases.”

“If anyone assumed we had heard the last of the triple ‘D’ duke (disgraced, defenestrated, and dodgy) then I have some bad news for you, with Andrew back in the spotlight thanks to a gun runner, a groping claim and a court case centered on a $75 million alleged fraud.”

For those unversed with the case and its verdict, a judge in New York has ruled that documents about another one of Prince Andrew’s accusers, Johanna Sjoberg, will soon be released to the public.

Ms Sjoberg, has alleged intimate physical contact with the Duke of York, during his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In response to this, and several other high-profile names that have since been linked to the member of the British monarchy has caused Ms Elser to say, “Andrew really is living up to his reputation for Andrewness isn’t he?” before signing off.