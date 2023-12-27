 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations

Sarah Ferguson said, “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew spark ‘romantic' reunion speculations

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years, sparking speculations.

The Business Times quoted royal expert Kinsey Schofield speculating on the potential of Sarah Ferguson to positively influence Andrew's public image.

Also Read: Sarah Ferguson shares true feelings as she joins royal family on Christmas Day

The royal expert even mused about the 'romantic possibilities' of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew's relationship, despite the many years and scandals that have passed since their divorce back in 1996.

Sarah and Andrew walked behind senior royals as they arrived at the St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service on Monday.

The former couple’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice also joined the family along with their husbands.

Later, taking to Instagram Sarah Ferguson expressed her excitement.

Sarah shared a lovely photo with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and wrote, “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today.

Read More: Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating

“I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!”


