Kim Kardashian shows off 'two thumbs' in Christmas pics

Kim Kardashian's new Christmas pictures spark concerns as fans spot two thumbs in one of her hands

Kim Kardashian is seemingly heading off for another surgery soon.

While Kim Kardashian embraced the festive spirit with a star-studded Christmas party, her fans spotted an eccentric detail in one of her pictures from the event.

Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner tradition, the fashion mogul hosted an extravagant Christmas party at her home in Calbasas, California at Christmas Eve.

On her social media accounts, the SKIMS founder posted a couple of insights into this star-studded Christmas bash.

One video posted by the joint TikTok account of Kim and North West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, featured their festive preparations for the Christmas party.

In another shared snap, Kim looked ravishing in a furry white gown that accentuated her curvy figure. Meanwhile, the 10-year-old North threw on the glittery Balmain jacket that Kanye West wore to 2016’s Met Gala.

However, Kim’s fans spotted that in this click Kim had two thumbs in one of her hands.

One of the fans commented on site X, “it's possible.”



A second denied the possibility, “How can this be true”

“Let her go and do surgery", another user chimed in to say.



